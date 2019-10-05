|
WICKENDEN, Ena Louise (nee Taylor). Born 29th July 1930. Passed peacefully on 3rd October; 2019, at Tararu Rest Home, in her 90th year. Treasured and loving wife of the late Ivan for 66 years. Precious Mother of Ian, Carillon (Lynne), Julie and the late Irene. Admired Grandmother of Cilla, Mario, Steven, Jaime, Janine, Karl, Mardie, Kane and the late Dya. Great Grandmother of 10 and Great Great Grandmother of 1. At Ena's request a private cremation has been held. The celebration of her life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 11th October at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome for the Hauraki Plains, St John, PO Box 40, Ngatea. Communications to 15 Nickell Place, Orewa, 0931. A special thank you to all the caring staff at Tararu Village Rest Home and Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019