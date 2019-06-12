Home

ROWE, Ena Joan (Joan). Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 8 June, 2019, at the Radius Peppertree Rest Home, Palmerston North, in her 101st year. Loved wife of the late Doug. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Sue, Bruce and Jo, and Peter and Sharryn. Much loved Nana Joan to James, Jennifer, Thomas, Matthew, Rebekah, Bevan and Courtney and great-grandmother to her seven great-grandchildren. A big sister to Max. And a very special friend to many. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Friday 14 June, 2019, at 1:30pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Peppertree Rest Home for their wonderful care and kindness to Joan. Messages to be sent to the Rowe family c/o P O Box 9003, Palmerston North,4441.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
