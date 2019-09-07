|
CHRISTON, Emmie Patricia Dene (Pat). Passed away peacefully on 2 September 2019 at North Shore Hospital, aged 95 years. Corporal, Women's Royal Air Force; Missionary, Pioneers, Papua New Guinea; ESOL teacher. Our thanks to the staff in Ward 2 for their care. All communications to [email protected] A memorial service will be held at Belmont Baptist Church, 168 Lake Road, Belmont, Auckland on Friday 13 September at 11 am. Once met, never forgotten. Safe in the arms of Jesus, her friend and Saviour.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019