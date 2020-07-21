Home

Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
260 Richardson Road
Mt Roskill
Emmett MYERS


1940 - 2020
Emmett MYERS Notice
MYERS, Emmett. January 10, 1940 - July 18, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Fayne, cherished father and father in law of Dean and Debs, Reuben, Prageeti and Pragunya, Annalise, Malinda and Chris, Matthew and Carol and Benjamen. Devoted grandfather of Shapathanal, Tegan, Eli, Nelson, Siana, Kolbie, Kaelan and Ellah. Delighted great grandfather of wee Emmett. Service at Christ the King Catholic Church, 260 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill, Thursday 23 July at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020
