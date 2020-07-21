|
MYERS, Emmett. January 10, 1940 - July 18, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Fayne, cherished father and father in law of Dean and Debs, Reuben, Prageeti and Pragunya, Annalise, Malinda and Chris, Matthew and Carol and Benjamen. Devoted grandfather of Shapathanal, Tegan, Eli, Nelson, Siana, Kolbie, Kaelan and Ellah. Delighted great grandfather of wee Emmett. Service at Christ the King Catholic Church, 260 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill, Thursday 23 July at 11:00 am.
