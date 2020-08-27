|
|
|
DUCAT, Emma Joy. Died suddenly on 20 August 2020 aged 22. Much loved daughter of Charles and Heather, sister of Alexander and Hamish, granddaughter of Alec and Evelyn Walker, and niece of Hilary and Paul van Lent. Gone to be in the loving arms of Jesus. Small family service to be held 11am Saturday 29 August. Due to current restrictions this service will be livestreamed. Please contact the family if you would like the service link. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020