Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Eastcliffe Retirement Village
217 Kure Street
Orakei
COOK, Emily Patricia (Pat). Left us peacefully on 3rd December 2019, in her 100th year. Wife of the late John. Loved mother of Cherie, Reg and Joanna. Nana of Alan, Louise, Paxton and Ashlee. Great Nana of Sophie and Alice. Appreciative thanks to the staff at Eastcliffe Retirement Village for their caring. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Eastcliffe Retirement Village, 217 Kure Street, Orakei on Monday 9th December at 11am. All communication C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
