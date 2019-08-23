|
WILSON, Emily Nancy (Nancy). Passed away on 21 August 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Arthur. Loved mother of John and Garry. Mother-in-law of the late Donna, and Karon, and mother-in-law to be of Barbara. Loved Grandma to her 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Ward 2 staff at Middlemore Hospital. A service is to be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Tuesday 27th August, at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019