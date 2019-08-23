Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Nancy (Nancy) WILSON

Add a Memory
Emily Nancy (Nancy) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Emily Nancy (Nancy). Passed away on 21 August 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Arthur. Loved mother of John and Garry. Mother-in-law of the late Donna, and Karon, and mother-in-law to be of Barbara. Loved Grandma to her 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Ward 2 staff at Middlemore Hospital. A service is to be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Tuesday 27th August, at 1:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.