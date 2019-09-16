|
GOODER, Emily Jill West. 1945-2019. Passed away unexpectedly on 12 September, her daughters by her side. Youngest child of Hayden and Chris Gordon of Waipū. Sister to Wynne, Mac, Keith, Derry and Alex. Beautiful mum to Haydie, Bronwyn and Claire. Mother out-law to Cormac, Richard and James. Warmly loved and talented Granny to Asher, Eleanor, Dotti, Freida, Florence and Esther. An unconventional, curious thinker to the end. A dear friend. She let her life speak. A memorial service will be held on Friday 20 September on the Hibiscus Coast. Please call for details. The Natural Funeral Company (09)3616080.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019