MORRISON, Emily Henrietta. Passed away peacefully on 29th October 2020 at Lakeside Retirement Lodge, Pukekohe, aged 103 years. Loved wife of the late Keith. Loved mother of Gary and Ashley, Mother-in-law of Mary (deceased), Willi and Raewyn. Loved nana, Gran nana, and Great Gran nana of many. Special thanks to Rob and Chamaiporn and all the staff at Lakeside Retirement Lodge. A service to celebrate Emily's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 12noon to be followed by burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020