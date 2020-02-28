|
COX, Emilie Berthe Joseph (Lily). Born Auchey Les Mines France 13th April 1921. Passed away peacefully Taupo Hospital 25th February 2020 with Family at her side. Cherished wife of the late Harry, loved mum of Alan, Yvonne and Patrick, Love nana to Rochelle and James, Trudy and Glen, Michael and Stacey, Tamara, Blain and Suzie, Luke and Victoria Great Grandmama to 19. Thank you to the caring staff at Summerset retirement village and Taupo Hospital. As per Lily's wishes a private family service has been held. Communication to 7 Ingle Avenue, Taupo 3330. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
