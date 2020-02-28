Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilie COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilie Berthe Joseph (Lily) COX


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Emilie Berthe Joseph (Lily) COX Notice
COX, Emilie Berthe Joseph (Lily). Born Auchey Les Mines France 13th April 1921. Passed away peacefully Taupo Hospital 25th February 2020 with Family at her side. Cherished wife of the late Harry, loved mum of Alan, Yvonne and Patrick, Love nana to Rochelle and James, Trudy and Glen, Michael and Stacey, Tamara, Blain and Suzie, Luke and Victoria Great Grandmama to 19. Thank you to the caring staff at Summerset retirement village and Taupo Hospital. As per Lily's wishes a private family service has been held. Communication to 7 Ingle Avenue, Taupo 3330. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -