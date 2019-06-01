|
|
|
MACDONALD, Emele Fa'aemanu. Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 28 May 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Don and loving mum to Matai and Tracy. Your precious memory will be in our hearts forever The Funeral Service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Wednesday 5 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens cemetery at 2pm. God is Good All the Time All the Time God is Good
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
