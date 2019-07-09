|
BELL, Emanuel Pierre (Manuel, Manny, Rags). Born January 07, 1948. Passed away suddenly after a short illness, on Sunday July 07, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Manurewa. President of Kotahi Tatou Sports Club. Son of the late James (Jimmy) and Eugenia Bell and Winnie Tangihaere-Bell. Loving husband of Mary Anne (Googs), father to Sheree and Natalie, father in-law to Charlie and Brian and Papa to Zane and Hayden. Emanuel will lay in state Monday afternoon at Te Tokanganui a Noho Marae, corner of Awakino Road and Carroll Street, Te Kuiti. A service will take place at 8.00am on Wednesday morning, followed by a kai hakiri. Then leaving at 10.00am to the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland to a chapel service at 2.00pm followed by a burial. All communications to Brian Ruka on 021 029 12747.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019