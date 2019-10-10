Home

Ema NUKANUKA

NUKANUKA, Ema. Passed away peacefully on 9 October 2019 at Erin Park Care Home, in her 84th year. Cherished mother of Si and Peter MacSwain, Fisi Nukanuka (deceased), Masi and Mala Pulefolau, Tonga and Lorna Tavilione and Albert Nukanuka. Loved grandmother and great- grandmother to many. She will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate Ema's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 12 October at 12.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
