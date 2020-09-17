|
BOWEN, Ema Marta (Martha). Passed away on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 at St Kilda Retirement Village and Care Home Cambridge. Aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Douglas. Loved mother of Allan and Kay, John and Judith. Nana of Karen and Jennie. Great Nana to Kyla- Rose, Olive and Amelia. A Service for Martha will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, on Saturday, 19 September, at 11am, followed by burial at the Matamata Cemetery. All communications to the Bowen family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020