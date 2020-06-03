|
|
|
PACKWOOD, Elwyn (Ellie). Passed away on May 27, 2020. After a brief illness, on May 27th, loved wife of the late Gordon Packwood, dearly loved and cherished mum of Elizabeth and Neil, beloved Nan of Ruth and Mike, Jessica and Andrew, and Emma and Steve. Adored NanNan of Emily and Joseph and Genevieve, Mitchell and Gabriella. At mum's request a private service has been held. There is a bridge of memory, from earth to heaven above, it keeps you always near us and it's called the bridge of love. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020