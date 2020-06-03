Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elwyn PACKWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwyn (Ellie) PACKWOOD

Add a Memory
Elwyn (Ellie) PACKWOOD Notice
PACKWOOD, Elwyn (Ellie). Passed away on May 27, 2020. After a brief illness, on May 27th, loved wife of the late Gordon Packwood, dearly loved and cherished mum of Elizabeth and Neil, beloved Nan of Ruth and Mike, Jessica and Andrew, and Emma and Steve. Adored NanNan of Emily and Joseph and Genevieve, Mitchell and Gabriella. At mum's request a private service has been held. There is a bridge of memory, from earth to heaven above, it keeps you always near us and it's called the bridge of love. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -