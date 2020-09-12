|
|
|
WEBSTER, Elwyn Ngarita (nee Worrall). On 10th September 2020, peacefully, at Crossley Court, Orewa, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilf. Loved mother and mother in law of Andrew and Trish, Jane and Michael. Loved grandma of Matthew, Christopher, Emma, Nicholas, Hannah and John. Great grandma of Annabel and Amelia. A service to celebrate Elwyn's life will be held at St Chads Anglican Church, 117 Centreway Road, Orewa on Tuesday, 15th September 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by interment at Silverdale Anglican Cemetery. Our special thanks to Elaine and her staff at Crossley Court and Dr Kirsty Laws for their wonderful care. All communications to the Webster family, 104 Bay Street, Red Beach 0932.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020