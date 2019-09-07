|
|
|
O'REILLY, Elva Patricia (Trish). Paul Harris Fellow, past District Governor of Rotary and Coalmine Proprietor. On 5 September 2019, peacefully at home in Huntly. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Wendy (Christchurch), Mike and Sigi (Pukekohe), Mark and Claire (Melbourne), Colleen and Chris Joblin (Hamilton), and Daniel (Huntly). Adored Nana Trish of Brooke, Connor and Halee; Lola, Finn and Toby; Jack and Harry; Danielle and Thomas. "May She Rest In Peace." Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, Great South Road, Huntly on Tuesday 10 September at 11am, to be followed by interment at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly. All communications to the O'Reilly Family, P O Box 160, Huntly 3740
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019