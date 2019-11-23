|
|
|
WHOWELL, Elva Grace (nee Harkin). 15 September 1926 - 19 November 2019. Formerly of Birkenhead and Auckland. Much loved mum and mother-in- law of Sheryl, Brian, and Beverley, Trevor, Glenn, Caroline. Loved Nana of her 8 grandchildren, 13 great grand children and 2 great, great grand children. Grateful thanks to the staff of Waihi Hospital and Resthome and the staff of Athenree Lifecare, for the care and love you have given mum over the last 8 years. We love you mum, love you too. You are our sunshine. Family service was held on 22 November 2019. All communication to, B. Rangiuia, PO Box 155, Waihi, 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019