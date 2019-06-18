Home

DAVY, Elsie Patricia (Pat). On June 15th 2019 aged 91 years passed away peacefully at Puriri Court Rest Home, Whangarei. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother of Linda and partner Doug, mother and mother in law of Michael and Loretta, Rachel and the late Hugh, John (deceased) and Barbara, and the late Julie. The loving and proud Gran of her six grandchildren and her eleven great grandchildren. In accordance with Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Pat's family express a special thank you to all the staff at Puriri Court Rest Home for their loving care and kindness to Mum over the past four years. "Mum, you will be deeply missed"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
