Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St Luke's Anglican Church
St Luke's Place
Hamilton
HYNSON, Elsie Nanette (Nan). On February 25th 2020 Nanette passed away peacefully at Windsor Court Rest Home, Ohaupo in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dan Hynson. Loved mother to her two sons, Daniel and Lisa and Robert and Cheryl. Loved and loving Nan of Nicholas, Blake and Flynn. Sincere thanks to the staff of Radius Windsor Court for their wonderful care and support. In Lieu of flowers a donation to St Johns Ambulance may be left at the service or made online https://www.stjohn.org.nz/ support-us/donate/feb- appeal-2020/ A service to celebrate Nanette's life will be held on Monday 2 March 2020 in the St Luke's Anglican Church, St Luke's Place, Melville, Hamilton at 11.30am followed by Private Cremation. All communications to the Hynson family PO Box 34032 Pirongia. 3844. Cared for by James R Hill Funeral Directors, 171 Grey Street, Hamilton.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
