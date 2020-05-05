|
|
|
BANKS, Elsie Marguerite (Elsie) (nee Hanson). Born 12th March 1927. Passed away peacefully on 2nd May 2020 at North Shore Hospital, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Banks. Loved and respected sister of the late Geoffrey Hanson and of all her extended family. Very much loved Aunt of Dennis, John and Malcolm Hanson. As per Elsie's wishes and due to the current situation Elsie will be cremated privately and we will hold a memorial service to celebrate her life at a later date. This date will be advised whereby her ashes will be buried with her late husband Dennis Banks at North Shore Memorial Park. Those that wish to attend please express your interest to Dennis Hanson, PO Box 7243, Te Ngae, Rotorua 3042. Email to: [email protected] or text 021526130 and we will be in touch. If you wish to make any donations please make this to the SPCA as this was close to Elsie's heart.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020