Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Dargaville lighthouse
Elsie (Beazley) Le NOEL


1941 - 2020
Le NOEL, Elsie (nee Beazley). Born November 21, 1941. Passed away Peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2020. Loved wife of Brian, loving mother of Charmaine, Victor and Kevin. Much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of her many grandchildren. Always had a special treat for her beloved dog Chippie. May you rest in peace Elsie. You will be sadly missed. A service will be held at Dargaville lighthouse 11am Thursday 18th June. All welcome. Followed by burial at Mt Wesley Cemetery. All correspondence to 9 Murdoch Street, Dargaville, 0310. "Smell the sea and feel the sky, Let your soul and spirit fly."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
