HIGGINS, Elsie Joyce (Joy). Born May 17, 1924. Passed away on December 19, 2019. Loved wife of the late Lon Higgins. Mother and Mother in Law of Valda, Brien and Lynn, Kevin and Robin, Mike and Marcia, Paul and Frances. Aged 95. Loved Nan to her 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Thank you for being the lady you are and bringing us all into this world. Funeral service 11am Monday 23rd December Howick Funeral Home 35 Wellington St Howick.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019