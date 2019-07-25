|
|
|
SAUNDERS, Elsie Isobel. Passed away at Auckland Hospital 23 July 2019 after a short illness aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart cherished mother and mother-in- law of Julie, Lindsay, Colin and Sloane. Much loved nana of Tony, Tracey, Rachel, Sabine, Ben and her great grandchildren Austin, Arlo, and Poppy. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Broadway Matamata on Saturday 27 July at 1.00pm followed by light refreshments in the Church hall.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019