Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Isobel SAUNDERS

Add a Memory
Elsie Isobel SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS, Elsie Isobel. Passed away at Auckland Hospital 23 July 2019 after a short illness aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart cherished mother and mother-in- law of Julie, Lindsay, Colin and Sloane. Much loved nana of Tony, Tracey, Rachel, Sabine, Ben and her great grandchildren Austin, Arlo, and Poppy. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Broadway Matamata on Saturday 27 July at 1.00pm followed by light refreshments in the Church hall.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.