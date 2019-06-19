Home

Elsie Constance (Connie) HONEY

Elsie Constance (Connie) HONEY Notice
HONEY, Elsie Constance (Connie). Peacefully on 17th June 2019 surrounded by her loving family; aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother of John and Irene, Raewyn and Ken, Pauline and Graeme, Denise and Brett, and Christine and Peter. Loved and adored Nana to 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A full life well lived. A celebration of Connie's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King street, Whakatane, on Saturday 22nd June at 11 am followed by a Private Cremation. Donations in Connie's memory can be made to St John Ambulance C/- Po box 154 Whakatane, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Honey Family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
