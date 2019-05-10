|
LEWIS, Elsie Alma. Born 24th July 1924, died peacefully on the 7th of May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Evan (deceased), loving Mum of Jim (deceased), Trish (and Hendon Gillies Senior, deceased), precious Nana of Hendon and Kim, Ana and Keanu, Chris and Cyndyl and adored Great Grandma to Te Ara, Olive, Emma, Kuaaleloloa, Kaya and Leo. Else will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of Elsie's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, at 2.00pm on Saturday the 11th of May, followed by burial at Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Communications with Elsie's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
