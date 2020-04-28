|
|
|
EDWARDS, Elsie Alison. Born November 9, 1927. Passed away peacefully at Aria Gardens on 24 April 2020. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Gil Edwards. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat and Peter, Dianne and Kevin. Loving Grandma of Katie, Alannah, Ryan and Gemma. Loving Great Grandma of Simon, Amelia, Darby, Kenzie and James. As per Mum's wishes a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to staff at Aria Gardens for Mum's care over the past years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020