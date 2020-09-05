Home

Elsa Noeline (Medland) GANNAWAY

Elsa Noeline (Medland) GANNAWAY Notice
GANNAWAY, Elsa Noeline (nee Medland). Born Great Barrier Island. Passed away on 1st June 2020 at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, Wellington. To honour the life and legacy of this truly remarkable lady, all friends, fellow supporters in the cause and family, are invited to attend a memorial service for Noeline on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 2pm, at The Salvation Army, 63 Miramar Avenue, Miramar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Zealandia Ecosanctuary - one of her most passionate causes. All communications to [email protected] com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
