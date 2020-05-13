|
KEYS, Elsa Marie Terese. Daughter of Ellen and Tomas Keys, of Dunedin. Elsa Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital 11 May 2020. Her daughter was present. Beloved wife of Dr Ian Stewart O'Connor until his passing - 1977. And loved dearly by John Schultz in her later years. Her much loved older brother Tom Keys still lives in Dunedin. Beloved mother of Jonothan, Jennifer, Phillipa, Simon, Susan, and David O'Connor. The adored Grandmother of Cheyanna, Sam, Alexander, Aiden, Matia, and Manami. Elsa was a spirited and passionate person who loved being a mother and a nurse. May her spirit live on through her children and grandchildren. There will be a small closed service held for her this week. We will celebrate her life further after lockdown. Contact with the family can be made through Elsa's Facebook page or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020