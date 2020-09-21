|
PASLEY, Elsa Edna. Passed away peacefully on Friday 18 September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Sydney and mother of Keith, Brent and the late John. Mother-in-law of Miranda and Karen. Loving grandmother to Brigit, Louis, Sebastian and Madeleine. Great grandmother to Hexum. A service for Elsa will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera on Friday 25 September at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Blind Low Vision NZ, Freepost 70894, Private Bag 99910, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020