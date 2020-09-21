Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Aidan's Anglican Church
5 Ascot Avenue
Remuera
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa PASLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Edna PASLEY

Add a Memory
Elsa Edna PASLEY Notice
PASLEY, Elsa Edna. Passed away peacefully on Friday 18 September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Sydney and mother of Keith, Brent and the late John. Mother-in-law of Miranda and Karen. Loving grandmother to Brigit, Louis, Sebastian and Madeleine. Great grandmother to Hexum. A service for Elsa will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera on Friday 25 September at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Blind Low Vision NZ, Freepost 70894, Private Bag 99910, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -