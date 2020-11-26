Home

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium
85 McKenzie Road
Mangere
View Map
Eloise Dorothy (Lois) SCOTT


1930 - 2020
Eloise Dorothy (Lois) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Eloise Dorothy (Lois). Born February 20, 1930. Passed away on November 23, 2020. Much loved partner of Brian. Beloved mother of Linda, Kerry, Jim and Kathryn. Loved Nan to 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A life well lived. Sadly missed by family and friends. A service will be held at The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Wednesday 2 December at 2.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020
