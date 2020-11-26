|
SCOTT, Eloise Dorothy (Lois). Born February 20, 1930. Passed away on November 23, 2020. Much loved partner of Brian. Beloved mother of Linda, Kerry, Jim and Kathryn. Loved Nan to 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A life well lived. Sadly missed by family and friends. A service will be held at The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Wednesday 2 December at 2.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020