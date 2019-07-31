|
ROSS, Elma May. 30 April 1927 - 30 July 2019 Passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay, Napier. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Karen, and Bryan and Lindsey. Cherished Grandma Sunny of David (deceased), Matthew and Ros, Philippa and Callum, Jonathan and Tara, and Joanna and Trevor. Great Grandma of Delaney, Teddy, Francie, Heidi, Nate and Finn. A service for Elma will be held in St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, August 2 at 11.00am. Messages to the Ross Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140. Beth Shan Funerals, Registered Funeral Directors, Napier. Phone 06 835 9925.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019