Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery
100 Saint Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Whangaroa Golf Club
Northland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis ASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis Stanley (Stan) ASH

Add a Memory
Ellis Stanley (Stan) ASH Notice
ASH, Ellis Stanley (Stan). Passed away peacefully on 18 November 2019 in his 86th year. Loved husband of the late Josie. Brother of Jan. Much loved dad of Judy, Geoffrey and Lynda. Father in-law to Ronlee, Yiannis, Costas and David. Beloved Poppa to Jenna and Ludger, Kristos and Liv, Zoe and Simon, Katie and Guillaume, Jordyn and Kahn, Sam and Hermione and Loukas. Poppa Stan to Lottie, Aria and the late Ameila. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at 10am Saturday 23 November at All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery 100 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank. A Memorial will also be held at the Whangaroa Golf Club, Northland, on Friday 6 December at 1.30pm State of Grace 0800764722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -