ASH, Ellis Stanley (Stan). Passed away peacefully on 18 November 2019 in his 86th year. Loved husband of the late Josie. Brother of Jan. Much loved dad of Judy, Geoffrey and Lynda. Father in-law to Ronlee, Yiannis, Costas and David. Beloved Poppa to Jenna and Ludger, Kristos and Liv, Zoe and Simon, Katie and Guillaume, Jordyn and Kahn, Sam and Hermione and Loukas. Poppa Stan to Lottie, Aria and the late Ameila. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at 10am Saturday 23 November at All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery 100 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank. A Memorial will also be held at the Whangaroa Golf Club, Northland, on Friday 6 December at 1.30pm State of Grace 0800764722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019