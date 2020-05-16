|
|
|
WAUGH, Ellen Lamont. On Tuesday, the 12th of May 2020 peacefully in Hamilton in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Wallace and loved mother of Ann Kirsty and Iain Grandmother of James, Isla, Kent, Hinano, Kayto, and Ayano Our special thanks to the staff of Bupa Rossendale Rest Home for their wonderful care. A service for Ellen has been held. Communications to the Waugh family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton or to: ann??"[email protected] Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020