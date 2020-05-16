Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen WAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Lamont WAUGH

Add a Memory
Ellen Lamont WAUGH Notice
WAUGH, Ellen Lamont. On Tuesday, the 12th of May 2020 peacefully in Hamilton in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Wallace and loved mother of Ann Kirsty and Iain Grandmother of James, Isla, Kent, Hinano, Kayto, and Ayano Our special thanks to the staff of Bupa Rossendale Rest Home for their wonderful care. A service for Ellen has been held. Communications to the Waugh family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton or to: ann??"[email protected] Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -