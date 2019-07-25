|
GARDINER, Ellen (Eileen). Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Passed away at the Booms Resthome, Thames on 24th July 2019, aged 90. Loved Mum of Ann and Alan; Steve and Christine; Merv and Angela and the late Kerry; Lena; and Irene. Loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thanks to the team at the Booms Resthome for their excellent care of Mum. A graveside service will be held at the Waiuku Cemetery on Saturday 27 June at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019