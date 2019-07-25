Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
37 Kitchener Road
Waiuku, Auckland
09-235 8380
Ellen (Eileen) GARDINER

Ellen (Eileen) GARDINER Notice
GARDINER, Ellen (Eileen). Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Passed away at the Booms Resthome, Thames on 24th July 2019, aged 90. Loved Mum of Ann and Alan; Steve and Christine; Merv and Angela and the late Kerry; Lena; and Irene. Loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thanks to the team at the Booms Resthome for their excellent care of Mum. A graveside service will be held at the Waiuku Cemetery on Saturday 27 June at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
