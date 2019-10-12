|
BARNES, Ellen Gae (nee Schofield). On 10 October 2019 on her 88th birthday and 66th wedding anniversary, our beautiful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother made the journey to be with her adored late husband, Stan. A most treasured and beautiful lady. A service will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 prior to private cremation. All communication to the Barnes family, P.O. Box 502, Kerikeri, 0245.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019