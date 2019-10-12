Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Gae (Schofield) BARNES

Add a Memory
Ellen Gae (Schofield) BARNES Notice
BARNES, Ellen Gae (nee Schofield). On 10 October 2019 on her 88th birthday and 66th wedding anniversary, our beautiful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother made the journey to be with her adored late husband, Stan. A most treasured and beautiful lady. A service will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 prior to private cremation. All communication to the Barnes family, P.O. Box 502, Kerikeri, 0245.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.