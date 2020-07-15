|
PHILLIPS, Ellen Eunice (nee Manson). Born February 18, 1923. Passed away on July 10, 2020. 97 years young, loved wife of the late Major David Phillips , and amazing Mum to Lorraine , John and Pam, Claire and Stewart, and NanaP to Gina , Martin and Grace, Kelly and Peter, Ankarra and Tadek and Special NanaP to great grandchildren Olivia, Madison, Devon, Jacob, Charlie, Ashleigh, Kate and Zofia. We will all miss you so much. We have been such a close family because of you. Peace at last Mum. Special thanks to Maria, Trish, Lynette and all staff at Howick Baptist for their special care. You were all amazing. At Ellen's request a private family funeral has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020