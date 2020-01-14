Home

Ellen Erana MARSH

MARSH, Ellen Erana. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 aged 73 years. Dearly loved Wife of Robin. Loving Mother of Sonny, Charlotte (Deceased), Duane, Mohi, Bubba, Adrian, Maurice, Dee Dee and their families. Ellen will be at St. Michael's Anglican Church Marae 70 Ellesmere Crescent, Palmerston North until her tangi, on Tuesday (Today) January 14th 2020 at 1pm, after which she will be taken to Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery to be buried with Robin.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
