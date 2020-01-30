Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen (Lulu) ELLIS

Add a Memory
Ellen (Lulu) ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Ellen (Lulu). Past away peacefully on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 after a courageous battle. Aged 67 years. Adored wife of Ken. Much loved mum of Justin and Kathryn, Melissa and Colin. Proud and devoted Nana of Christian, Teagan, Leah, Blake and Ryan. Rest easy Nana. Following Lulu's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 1st February 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Ellis Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -