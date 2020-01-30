|
ELLIS, Ellen (Lulu). Past away peacefully on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 after a courageous battle. Aged 67 years. Adored wife of Ken. Much loved mum of Justin and Kathryn, Melissa and Colin. Proud and devoted Nana of Christian, Teagan, Leah, Blake and Ryan. Rest easy Nana. Following Lulu's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 1st February 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Ellis Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020