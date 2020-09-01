|
REED, Ellen Elizabeth (Lady). On 30 August 2020, peacefully at home in Paihia, aged 104. Beloved wife of the late Sir Nigel Reed, and daughter-in- law of the late Vernon and Eila Reed. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Eila and the late Barry; the late Nigel; Caroline and Jim. Loving grandmother of Dominic and Katya, Josephine, Matthew and Anna. Loving great- grandmother of Ruby and Holly. In view of COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020