Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Elizabeth (Lady) REED

Add a Memory
Ellen Elizabeth (Lady) REED Notice
REED, Ellen Elizabeth (Lady). On 30 August 2020, peacefully at home in Paihia, aged 104. Beloved wife of the late Sir Nigel Reed, and daughter-in- law of the late Vernon and Eila Reed. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Eila and the late Barry; the late Nigel; Caroline and Jim. Loving grandmother of Dominic and Katya, Josephine, Matthew and Anna. Loving great- grandmother of Ruby and Holly. In view of COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -