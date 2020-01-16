Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Matamata Club
Rawhiti Road
Matamata
DYE, Ellen (Linda). Passed away peacefully surrounded by whānau on 14 January 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved mum of Brenny, Kimmy and Ant and awesome loving nana to Chase, Taylor, Zach, Jake, Georgia, Murphy, Bella and Penny. Cherished sister of the Fallon whānau. "We will sadly miss her generous kind soul and nature". A service for Linda will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Road, Matamata on Friday (tomorrow) at 1:00pm followed by interment at Matamata Cemetery. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
