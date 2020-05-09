Home

GANLEY, Ellen Dawn (nee Blakeborough). On May 10, 2018, Born June 13, 1977. Passed away 2 years ago tomorrow. Our dear beautiful and special only daughter of Bruce and Dawn Blakeborough. Loving Mum of Riley. We think of you every hour of every day. Special thanks to Durin our son our grandchildren Brooklyn Cassidy and Carter and also to all our friends who have helped and guided us through these difficult times. Ellen is at rest with her late younger brother Garvin (7 August 1999). They both will be Forever Young, Forever Loved and Forever Missed XX
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
