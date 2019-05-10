|
GANLEY, Ellen Dawn (nee Blakeborough). June 13, 1977, Sadly passed away May 10, 2018 Ellen was a loving and dedicated Mum of Riley, and a very treasured and beautiful only daughter of Bruce and Dawn Blakeborough, Special sister of William, the late Garvin and Durin, Loving and caring Aunty. Ellen's bubbly ways and smiling face, Always a pleasure to recall, Ellen sadly died being loved by everyone, Sweet memories cling to her name Forever loved in death just the same. Ellen is now at rest and peace with her late brother Garvin (7 August 1999). Both will be Forever Young, Forever Missed, and Forever Loved. Life Is short Love Is Eternal
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
