Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
CULTON, Ellen. Passed away very peacefully on July 23, 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and respected Matriarch of Howick's Mirrabooka Mob. Ellen's funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, 8 August 2020 at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland. Friends and family of Ellen would like to convey their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Howick Baptist Hospital for their wonderful care of this amazing little lady. "A long life well lived"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
