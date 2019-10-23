Home

Ella Olive LANNIE

Ella Olive LANNIE Notice
LANNIE, Ella Olive. Aged 96. Passed away peacefully on 22 October 2019. Much loved wife of the late Michael. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rose and Butch, Ray and Pam (deceased), Anne, Owen. Treasured Nana and Gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Called home to rest." Grateful thanks to Evelyn Page Hospital and their staff and doctors. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 29 October at 1pm at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
