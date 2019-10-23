|
LANNIE, Ella Olive. Aged 96. Passed away peacefully on 22 October 2019. Much loved wife of the late Michael. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rose and Butch, Ray and Pam (deceased), Anne, Owen. Treasured Nana and Gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Called home to rest." Grateful thanks to Evelyn Page Hospital and their staff and doctors. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 29 October at 1pm at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019