BAYES, Ella May. Aged 106 years (14 May 1914). Passed away peacefully at her Resthome at Jane Mander Retirement Village in Whangarei, on 11 July 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur and cherished mother of Lynda and the late Carol and Terry. Loved mother-in-law of Miles and Graeme and Nan of Cherieve, Phil and Darrin, Matt and the late Janine. Supernan to her 10 Grandchildren. A Service to celebrate Ella's life will be held on Wednesday, 15 July 11am, at Faithfull Funeral Chapel, 35 Red Beach Road, Whangaparoa. Messages to Lynda Brown, 288 Beach Road, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020