NAPARA, Elizabeth Toka. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved Wife, our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunty, Cousin, Sister, Mama: Elizabeth Toka Napara, known as Toka, who passed away at the North Shore Hospital on Monday 16th March 2020. She was raised by the late Papa Rahui (Rahi) Seta and the late Mama Munokoa Tina. Also, she was raised by the late Mama Mahuta and Papa Nga Dean. She is survived by her husband Officer (William) Napara, her 3 Children, 9 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Her body will be in state and if you would like to visit her, please feel free to do so: Friday 20th March 2020 Time: 10.30am - 5pm Venue: South Auckland Funeral Home 553 Great South Road Otahuhu. Prior arrangement must be made before visiting. Please call the contact person below. Her Family Service will be held on: Friday 20th March 2020 Time: 7pm Venue: Manihiki Hall 42 Lovegrove Crescent Otara. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact: Tai Napara 021-251-6606 Blessings from, Officer Napara and the Family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020