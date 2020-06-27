Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth VICKERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Thomson (Betty) VICKERS


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Elizabeth Thomson (Betty) VICKERS Notice
VICKERS, Elizabeth Thomson (Betty). Born Coatbridge (Scotland) 25 June 1928. Died peacefully at home in Palmerston North on 25 June 2020, aged 92. Absent from the body, and present with the Lord. Loving and devoted wife to Thompson for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Doug Smith (Palmerston North), Fraser and Wendy Vickers (Tauranga), and Ross and Hazel Vickers (Brisbane). Gran to Sarah, Fiona, Lauren, Braedon, Jordan and Seth, and Great-Gran to Sam and Grace. A Service for Betty will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel at 11am on Tuesday 30 June 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to the family, c/- Robert J. Cotton & Sons Ltd, PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, or a tribute can be left on Betty's Tribute page at www. robertjcotton.co.nz/ funerals. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Ph 06-355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -