Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
Kirkbride Road
Mangere Bridge
Elizabeth Theresia (nee Fels) (Bets) NIEUWENBROEK


1928 - 2020
NIEUWENBROEK, Elizabeth Theresia (Bets) (nee Fels). Born March 23, 1928. Peacefully at CHT St Johns Epsom on 13 February 2020. Much loved mother of Maria, Martin, Michael and Monica and wife of the late husband Jan. Devoted six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Service to celebrate the life of Bets will be on Wednesday 19th February at 11am at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge. Viewing by appointment at Davis Funerals, 110 Kolmar Road. Any correspondence to the Nieuwenbroek family, c/- P.O. Box 56-013, Dominion Road, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
