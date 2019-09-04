Home

Elizabeth Teresa HOLT

Elizabeth Teresa HOLT Notice
HOLT, Elizabeth Teresa. On 2 September 2019 after a long illness. Loving wife of Eddie. Mother and Mother in law of Phil and Maree, Tim and Dawn and Lisa. Gran of Matthew, Kayne, Daniel, Carl, Aaron, and Josh. Great Gran of Layla and Octaviya. Aunty of Yvonne (Deceased) and Anita. Rest in Peace. A Service for Elizabeth will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Tahoroto Road, entrance 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Saturday 7 September 3pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
